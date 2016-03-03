loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI QUATTRO S LINE 3d 170 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI QUATTRO S LINE 3d 170 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 139000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: BLACK

THIS CAR IS FANTASTIC VALUE AND ITS A QUATTRO MODEL IDEAL FOR THE WINTER FANTASTIC VALUE FOR MONEY DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT SPORTS COUPE CAMBELT AND WATERPUMP FITTED AT 93K,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Chassis - Sport, Climate Control, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Limited Slip Differential - Automatic, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Sound Processor, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Leather

  • Ad ID
    412946
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    139000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
