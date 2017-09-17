loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr

£10,171
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 87633 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Ibis White

Satellite Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, 18" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available Viewing Today, Same day delivery if required, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Coloured Bumpers, Body Coloured Rear Spoiler, Adjustable Steering Column, Air Conditioning, Front Cup Holders, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Height Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Interior Lights, Leather Steering Wheel, Luggage Cover, Outside Temperature Indicator, Rev Counter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Vanity Mirrors, Six Speed Gearbox, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Driver Airbag, Dual Airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front Side Airbags, Isofix, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Remote Central Locking, Immobiliser

  • Ad ID
    329195
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    87633 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Evans Halshaw Ford Walsall
Walsall, WS29EX, West Midlands
United Kingdom

