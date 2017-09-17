AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 87633 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Ibis White
Satellite Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, 18" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available Viewing Today, Same day delivery if required, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Coloured Bumpers, Body Coloured Rear Spoiler, Adjustable Steering Column, Air Conditioning, Front Cup Holders, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Height Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Interior Lights, Leather Steering Wheel, Luggage Cover, Outside Temperature Indicator, Rev Counter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Vanity Mirrors, Six Speed Gearbox, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Driver Airbag, Dual Airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front Side Airbags, Isofix, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Remote Central Locking, Immobiliser
Evans Halshaw Ford Walsall
Walsall, WS29EX, West Midlands
United Kingdom
