AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr

we have a stunning audi TT quattro great condition very nice inside and outside good service history 7 stamps long mot great to drive finance available RAC warranty upgrades available, 3 months warranty, Service history, Good bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Electronic Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, 18in x 9J 5 Parallel - Spoke Design Alloy Wheels with 245/40 R18 Tyres and Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Front Windows, Upholstery - Silk Nappa Leather Upholstery - Two - Tone, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio Including Aux - in Socket, Body Coloured Bumpers, Airbags, Height adjustable drivers seat, Third Brake Light. 4 seats, Metallic silver, We are an RAC Approved dealership and authorised by the FCA , HPI or RAC Passport report included, 12 months breakdown with accident recovery included, RAC Buysure, for peace of mind , , CMT car supermarket is a partner of many national brands such as RAC and Supaguard. Our Site being just under an acre stocking lots of cars we can offer you options such as nationwide delivery possible, paint protection, fabric protection, Finance, Same day drive away and an extended warranty. We accept all major cards., Our friendly staff is available on the phone from 9am till 10pm 7 days or come in to site for a viewing 9am till 7pm. Mon to Sat and 10am to 5 pm Sundays, PLEASE NOTE: We have customers from all over the UK please call and confirm availability of the car before you travel. , RAC 82 point check , RAC data check , Minimum 3 month RAC warranty , Complimentary 12 month RAC breakdown cover , RAC warranty upgrades available, Finance available , Fully valeted , 5 Day drive away insurance available , Extras Also available include , Supagard protection, RAC Approved Dealer Used Car Finance,