loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr [2011] Manual

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr [2011] Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23767 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Phantom Black (Pearl)

Accessories

Comfort Package, Acoustic Rear Parking System, Cruise Control, Concert Radio, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415955
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23767 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£16,500

Grimsby Audi (JCT600)
DN364RJ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!