AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr [2011] Manual

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr [2011] Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23767 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Phantom Black (Pearl)
Comfort Package, Acoustic Rear Parking System, Cruise Control, Concert Radio, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat
Grimsby Audi (JCT600)
DN364RJ
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016