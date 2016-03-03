loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line (184PS)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line (184PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1500 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Accessories

Navigation system - High,Cruise control,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Front centre armrest,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system - rear,Technology Package,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416100
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1500 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £43,290
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line (184PS)
    Audi TT
    £31,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI (310ps) TTS quattro S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £30,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI R8 4.2 quattro (450PS) Avant Auto
    Audi R8
    £37,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) Sport S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £22,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI quattro S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS5
    £36,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro S-Line Auto
    Audi TT
    £16,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.5 T FSI (400 PS) quattro RS S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £47,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI Sport (180 PS)
    Audi TT
    £24,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI RS7 4.0 TFSI (560ps) quattro Auto
    Audi RS7
    £46,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £38,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) quattro Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £32,790
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
£31,490

Peterborough Audi
Peterborough, PE45BH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

