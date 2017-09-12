AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 65000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: SILVER
Radio cd ,Sat Nav, BoseFront Electric Windows, Electric Heated Mirrors, Headlamp Wash, Full Leather Interior, Heated ,F B M.F.S.W,, Alloy Wheels, ABS, Traction Control, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Etc.
Auto Station
Elgin, IV308RY, Moray
United Kingdom
