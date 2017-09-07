loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition with Leather Seating

£16,000
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition with Leather Seating Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 51230 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK

Servotronic speed related PAS, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Black styling pack - TT,As with the majority of Audi models the interior or the TT is a polished and refined place to be with the main controls angled slightly to the driver for a more focused feel. Excellent used buy!

  • Ad ID
    311572
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    51230 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
County Motor Works
Chelmsford, CM26PN, Essex
United Kingdom

