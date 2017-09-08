AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition with Leather Seating

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition with Leather Seating Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 51230 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK
Servotronic speed related PAS, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Black styling pack - TT,As with the majority of Audi models the interior or the TT is a polished and refined place to be with the main controls angled slightly to the driver for a more focused feel. Excellent used buy!
Bury Motor Park
Bury, BL97DF, Lancashire
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...