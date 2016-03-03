AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 42000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Scuba Blue met
Black Leather & Alcantara Sports Seats, 19" Titanium Alloy wheels, Bose Sound System, Reverse Parking aids, Bluetooth handsfree, Climate Air Conditioning, Electric folding soft top, Electric Rear Wind deflector, Rear Spoiler, Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, Multi-CD/Radio with Ipod connection, Electric front windows, Electric door mirrors, Power steering, ABS, Remote central locking, Traction control, Front fog lights, Twin & Side airbags, Adjustable Flat Bottom Sport Steering wheel with radio controls, Full Service History, 170 BHP, Sports suspension, *** 51 mpg,
Brams Of Birstall
Batley, WF178NL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016