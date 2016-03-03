loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 16147 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Grey

**FINANCE AVAILABLE** All of our vehicles come with an RAC approved 82 point pre delivery inspection and 6 months RAC Warranty as standard which can be extended up to 1 year. Next MOT due 05/03/2018. Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Unspecified, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Chassis - Sport, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Immobiliser, Interior Finishes - Metal, Limited Slip Differential - Unspecified, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Steering Wheel Sports, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth/Leather

  • Ad ID
    419114
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    16147 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£18,997

Integrity Vehicle Sales
Brentwood, CM133TA, Essex
United Kingdom

