AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31678 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Misano Red, pearl effect
Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Privacy glass, Twin exhaust pipes, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat
Hull Audi (JCT600)
Hull, HU139PB, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom
