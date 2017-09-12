loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Automatic

£20,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31678 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Misano Red, pearl effect

Accessories

Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Privacy glass, Twin exhaust pipes, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323920
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31678 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Hull Audi (JCT600)
Hull, HU139PB, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

