AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 83369 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Ibis White
Service History, 19" Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Privacy Glass, CD Player, Adjustable Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Front Cup Holders, Outside Temperature Indicator, Rear Wash Wipe, Traction Control, Airbags, Dual Airbags, Isofix, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Vehicle history check completed on this vehicle, Video available
Evans Halshaw Ford Motherwell
ML12UB
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016