AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 54843 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: White

Accessories

BOSE surround sound, Xenon plus headlights including headlight washers + auto-dynamic headlight levelling + exterior light styling pack, Twin exhaust pipes, LED daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Split folding rear seat, Black styling pack - TT, Service interval indicator, Driver's information system, Fasten seatbelt reminder, ESP, EDL traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ASR traction control, Remote central locking, Locking wheel bolts, Short-shift manual gearbox, Servotronic speed related PAS, Front side airbags, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406066
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    54843 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£14,498

Mercedes-Benz of Grangemouth
FK38YF
United Kingdom

