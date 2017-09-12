AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 27120 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: White
Climate control, Twin exhaust pipes, BOSE surround sound, Auxiliary input socket, ESP, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Trip computer, Servotronic speed related PAS, Service interval indicator, Driver's information system, SD card slot, Privacy glass, Alarm, Front fog lights, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows, Body colour bumpers, Split folding rear seat, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Leather interior door handles, Leather handbrake grip, Leather centre console armrest, Jack and tool kit, Front head restraints, Electronic climate control (ECC), Black styling pack - TT, Warning triangle, Front side airbags, First aid kit, Fasten seatbelt reminder, ESP, EDL traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ASR traction control, ABS, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Remote central locking, Locking wheel bolts, Immobiliser, Short-shift manual gearbox, Tyre mobility system
Arnold Clark Peugeot/Renault/Dacia (Huddersfield)
HD21YS,
United Kingdom
