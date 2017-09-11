loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) Manual

£17,000
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 37500 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Perforated Alcantara Leather S Line Embossed Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Comfort Package, Privacy Glass, Black Styling Package, Xenon Plus Headlights, Sports Suspension, Bluetooth Phone Connection, CD Player

  • Ad ID
    318024
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Cardiff Audi
CF238RT,
United Kingdom

