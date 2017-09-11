AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) Manual

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 37500 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect
Perforated Alcantara Leather S Line Embossed Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Comfort Package, Privacy Glass, Black Styling Package, Xenon Plus Headlights, Sports Suspension, Bluetooth Phone Connection, CD Player
Cardiff Audi
CF238RT,
United Kingdom
