AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS)

£18,930
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 35968 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

iPod connection,Cruise control speed limit system,Automatic air conditioning in TT styling,Radio remote controlled central locking,Privacy glass,Amplified Black package,Rear spoiler (type 3),Xenon plus,Rear exhaust tailpipe,Symphony radio,Electric auxiliary air heater,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19 inch x 9J '7 twin-spoke titanium look' design alloy wheels wi,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel,Anti-theft alarm,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Bluetooth interface,BOSE surround sound system,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Driver information system,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Energy recovery,Exterior light styling pack,Front seats,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Leather package,Reinforced bumpers,Separate daytime running lights,Sports suspension,Tyre repair kit,Windshield in heat-insulating glass,,Audi TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321011
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    35968 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Stoke Audi
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44DD, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

