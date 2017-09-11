AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 35968 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: WHITE
iPod connection,Cruise control speed limit system,Automatic air conditioning in TT styling,Radio remote controlled central locking,Privacy glass,Amplified Black package,Rear spoiler (type 3),Xenon plus,Rear exhaust tailpipe,Symphony radio,Electric auxiliary air heater,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19 inch x 9J '7 twin-spoke titanium look' design alloy wheels wi,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel,Anti-theft alarm,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Bluetooth interface,BOSE surround sound system,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Driver information system,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Energy recovery,Exterior light styling pack,Front seats,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Leather package,Reinforced bumpers,Separate daytime running lights,Sports suspension,Tyre repair kit,Windshield in heat-insulating glass,,Audi TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr
Stoke Audi
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44DD, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
