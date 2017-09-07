loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS)

£18,490
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 38457 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic

Accessories

Cruise control speed limit system,Automatic air conditioning in TT styling,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Privacy glass,Amplified Black package,Rear spoiler (type 3),Xenon plus,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19 inch x 9J '5-arm Rotor' design black alloy wheels with 255/3,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Bluetooth interface,BOSE surround sound system,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Headlining - Black,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Sports front seats,Technology package,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311587
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    38457 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Peterborough Audi
Peterborough, PE45BH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

