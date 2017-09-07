AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 38457 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic
Cruise control speed limit system,Automatic air conditioning in TT styling,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Privacy glass,Amplified Black package,Rear spoiler (type 3),Xenon plus,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19 inch x 9J '5-arm Rotor' design black alloy wheels with 255/3,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Bluetooth interface,BOSE surround sound system,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Headlining - Black,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Sports front seats,Technology package,
Peterborough Audi
Peterborough, PE45BH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
