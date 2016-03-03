AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 21954 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
ABS, ESP, ASR traction control, Privacy glass, Split folding rear seat, Immobiliser, Auxiliary input socket, Body colour bumpers, BOSE surround sound, Driver's information system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electric front windows, Electronic climate control (ECC), First aid kit, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front side airbags, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Locking wheel bolts, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Remote central locking, SD card slot, Service interval indicator, Twin exhaust pipes, Tyre mobility system, Warning triangle, matching interior
Hayselden Barnsley Ltd
Barnsley, S751JA, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016