AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 74794 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Black

Black, 2 Owners From New ,Full Service History,Both Keys, 2 owners, Next MOT due 20/06/2018, Last serviced on 30/03/2017 at 69,159 miles, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Clean Condition, Four wheel-drive, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Electronic Climate Control, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio Including Aux - in Socket, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, 17in x 8J Trapez Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 W Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Drivers Information System (DIS), Aux-in Connection. 4 seats, We are open 7 days a week. Barclay motor Company have been trading from Hopwood for over 20 years!, 7,595

  • Ad ID
    402698
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    74794 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
