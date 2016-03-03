loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI QUATTRO 3d 170 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI QUATTRO 3d 170 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: RED

Here at Tone Motor Company we have lots of retail experience, our stock changes daily - many of our cars are main dealer part exchanges with a good amount of service history and are well maintained. Finance options available, please call to speak to one of our friendly sales team about how we can help you into the car of your dreams.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Leather, Limited Slip Differential - Automatic, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Sound Processor, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth/Leather

  • Ad ID
    408312
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Tone Motor Company
Taunton, TA41BZ, Somerset
United Kingdom

