AUDI TT 2.0 TDI QUATTRO 3d 170 BHP

Accessories

Here at Tone Motor Company we have lots of retail experience, our stock changes daily - many of our cars are main dealer part exchanges with a good amount of service history and are well maintained. Finance options available, please call to speak to one of our friendly sales team about how we can help you into the car of your dreams.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Leather, Limited Slip Differential - Automatic, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Sound Processor, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth/Leather