AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro 2dr Manual

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro 2dr Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 43897 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: White
Main Dealer Prepared, Quattro, Pioneer Head Unit with Bluetooth, DAB Radio, USB Connectivity, Rear Spoiler, Climate Control, Leather/Alcantara Sports Seats, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Split folding rear seat
