AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro 2dr Manual

£10,991
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro 2dr Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 43897 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Main Dealer Prepared, Quattro, Pioneer Head Unit with Bluetooth, DAB Radio, USB Connectivity, Rear Spoiler, Climate Control, Leather/Alcantara Sports Seats, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Split folding rear seat

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318692
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    43897 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
JCT600 Priceright Sheffield
S61TF,
United Kingdom

