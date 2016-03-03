loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1500 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Audi exclusive customised paint finish

Accessories

Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Navigation system - High,Cruise control,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Audi exclusive black styling package,Disc brakes - front,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi active lane assist,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth interface,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Door mirrors - electrically folding - adjustable and heated,Front centre armrest,Heated front seats,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED daytime running lights,LED headlights,LED interior lighting package,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system plus - front and rear,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416101
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1500 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £43,290
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line (184PS)
    Audi TT
    £31,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI (310ps) TTS quattro S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £30,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI R8 4.2 quattro (450PS) Avant Auto
    Audi R8
    £37,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) Sport S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £22,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI quattro S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS5
    £36,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro S-Line Auto
    Audi TT
    £16,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.5 T FSI (400 PS) quattro RS S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £47,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI Sport (180 PS)
    Audi TT
    £24,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI RS7 4.0 TFSI (560ps) quattro Auto
    Audi RS7
    £46,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £38,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) quattro Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £32,790
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £43,290
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line (184PS)
    Audi TT
    £31,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI (310ps) TTS quattro S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £30,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI R8 4.2 quattro (450PS) Avant Auto
    Audi R8
    £37,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) Sport S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £22,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI quattro S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS5
    £36,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro S-Line Auto
    Audi TT
    £16,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.5 T FSI (400 PS) quattro RS S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £47,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI Sport (180 PS)
    Audi TT
    £24,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI RS7 4.0 TFSI (560ps) quattro Auto
    Audi RS7
    £46,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £38,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) quattro Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £32,790
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire

People who viewed this item also viewed

£43,290

Peterborough Audi
Peterborough, PE45BH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!