AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect
Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Cruise control,20 inch x 9J inch5-V-spoke inch design alloy wheels in titanium matt wi,MMI navigation plus,DAB digital radio reception,S sports seats at front,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Audi exclusive black styling package,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,Retractable rear spoiler,Electromechanical parking brake,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi active lane assist,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth interface,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Door mirrors - electrically folding - adjustable and heated,Door sill trims with aluminium inlay and TTS logo,Electric front seats,Extended leather package in black leather,Front centre armrest,Heated front seats,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED daytime running lights,LED headlights,LED interior lighting package,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system plus - front and rear,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,
Peterborough Audi
Peterborough, PE45BH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
