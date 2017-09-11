AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230ps) quattro S Line Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (230ps) quattro S Line Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 4310 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: WHITE
Navigation system - High,MMI navigation plus,S sports seats at front,Electric lumbar support,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,S line package,Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on the front seats,8 passive speakers,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth phone connection,Headlight washer system,Heated front seats,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,S line body styling,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,
Southampton Audi
Southampton, SO533DH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
