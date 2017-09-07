AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line Manual

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9414 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect
Perforated Alcantara Leather S Line Embossed Seats, Heated Front Seats, Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Technology Package, MMI Navigation Plus, Rear Parking Sensors, Audi Connect, Cruise Control, USB and Aux, CD Player, Bluetooth Phone Connection
Bath Audi
BA28SG,
United Kingdom
