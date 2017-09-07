loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line Manual

£27,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9414 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Accessories

Perforated Alcantara Leather S Line Embossed Seats, Heated Front Seats, Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Technology Package, MMI Navigation Plus, Rear Parking Sensors, Audi Connect, Cruise Control, USB and Aux, CD Player, Bluetooth Phone Connection

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311257
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9414 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Bath Audi
BA28SG,
United Kingdom

