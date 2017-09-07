AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1897 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic
Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Navigation system - High,MMI navigation plus,S sports seats at front,Electric lumbar support,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Audi exclusive black styling package,Wind deflector,Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on the front seats,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Auto-dimming rear-view mirror with light and rain sensor pa,Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Door mirrors - electrically folding - adjustable and heated,Head-level heating in the front seats,Headlight washer system,Heated front seats,High-beam assist,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system - rear,S line body styling,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Windscreen sunband,
Marshall Audi Bexley
Bexley, DA51BZ, Kent
United Kingdom
