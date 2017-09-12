loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line

£24,340
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 33637 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Floret Silver, metallic

Accessories

Navigation system - High,Manual Air Conditioning,Front Sports Seats with integrated head restraints,Electric lumbar support,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi active lane assist,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth interface,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321017
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33637 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Bedford Audi
Bedford, MK429XE, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

People who viewed this item also viewed