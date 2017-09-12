AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 33637 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Floret Silver, metallic
Navigation system - High,Manual Air Conditioning,Front Sports Seats with integrated head restraints,Electric lumbar support,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi active lane assist,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth interface,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,
Bedford Audi
Bedford, MK429XE, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
