AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro Sport Auto

£16,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25500 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel including paddle shift, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Split folding rear seat, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Aluminium interior trim, Tyre mobility system,Audi TT 2.0T FSI Quattro Sport 2dr S Tronic [2011]

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330400
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Audi Stirling
FK77LQ,
United Kingdom

