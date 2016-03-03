loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro S-Line Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro S-Line Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45025 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Misano Red, pearl effect

Cruise control,Automatic air conditioning in TT styling,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Xenon plus,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with ge,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Comfort package,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Driver information system,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Headlining - Black,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Lights styling package,Mobile telephone preparation - Low with Bluetooh and voice,Sports front seats,Technology package,Windscreen sunband,

  • Ad ID
    404271
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45025 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro S-Line Auto
    Audi TT
    £16,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.5 T FSI (400 PS) quattro RS S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £50,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI Sport (180 PS)
    Audi TT
    £24,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line
    Audi TT
    £23,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI RS7 4.0 TFSI (560ps) quattro Auto
    Audi RS7
    £49,995
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI quattro Black Edition S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £39,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) quattro Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £33,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230ps) quattro Black Edition S
    Audi TT
    £33,490
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) quattro S Line S
    Audi TT
    £22,495
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line (184PS)
    Audi TT
    £29,990
    Peterborough , Cambridgeshire
