AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro S-Line Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro S-Line Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45025 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Misano Red, pearl effect
Cruise control,Automatic air conditioning in TT styling,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Xenon plus,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with ge,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Comfort package,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Driver information system,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Headlining - Black,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Lights styling package,Mobile telephone preparation - Low with Bluetooh and voice,Sports front seats,Technology package,Windscreen sunband,
Peterborough Audi
Peterborough, PE45BH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016