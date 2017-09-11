AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) Black Edition Manual

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) Black Edition Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 22637 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Phantom Black, pearl effect
Perforated Alcantara Leather S Line Embossed Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, 19 Inch 7 Twin-Spoke Titanium Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, CD Player, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Xenon Plus Headlights, Black Styling Package, Sports Suspension
Bristol Audi
BS107FF,
United Kingdom
