loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) Black Edition Manual

Compare this car
£18,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) Black Edition Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 22637 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Phantom Black, pearl effect

Accessories

Perforated Alcantara Leather S Line Embossed Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, 19 Inch 7 Twin-Spoke Titanium Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, CD Player, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Xenon Plus Headlights, Black Styling Package, Sports Suspension

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320995
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    22637 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

Bristol Audi
BS107FF,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed