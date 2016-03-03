loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) Black Edition Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) Black Edition Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30585 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: PHANTOM BLACK

ABS, ESP, ASR traction control, Fully automatic electrically operated hood, Wind deflector, Immobiliser, 19 inch 7 Twin-spoke titanium look design alloy wheels, Acoustic parking system - rear, Auxiliary input socket, Black headlining, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, BOSE surround sound, Driver's information system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electric front windows, Electronic climate control (ECC), First aid kit, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front side airbags, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Locking wheel bolts, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Remote central locking, SD card slot, Service interval indicator, Twin exhaust pipes, Tyre mobility system, Warning triangle, matching interior

  • Ad ID
    413449
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30585 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Hayselden Barnsley Ltd
Barnsley, S751JA, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

