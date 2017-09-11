loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr S Tronic - SPORTS SEATS - SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS - AI

Compare this car
£14,598
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr S Tronic - SPORTS SEATS - SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS - AI Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23446 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: White

Accessories

This Ibis White TT Features Half Leather, 17 inch alloys, Sports Seats, Split Folding Rear Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Wing Mirrors, Electric Windows.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320317
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23446 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed