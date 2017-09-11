AUDI TT 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr S Tronic - SPORTS SEATS - SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS - AI

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr S Tronic - SPORTS SEATS - SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS - AI Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23446 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: White
This Ibis White TT Features Half Leather, 17 inch alloys, Sports Seats, Split Folding Rear Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Wing Mirrors, Electric Windows.
Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom
