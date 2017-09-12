loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8T Fsi Sport 2Dr Petrol Coupe

£22,945
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8T Fsi Sport 2Dr Petrol Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 12073 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Stop Start, Full Service History& CD Player, Electric front windows, Electromechanical parking brake, Sports suspension, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Audi drive select, MMI touch panel, Body colour door mirrors, Extended aluminium look with stainless steel pedals...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321241
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12073 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
South Hereford Audi
HR11LN, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

