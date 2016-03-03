loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr Sports

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr Sports Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 7000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Brilliant Black

Accessories

2017 Audi TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr Sports with 7000miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413854
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    7000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£25,990

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!