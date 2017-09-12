loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8T Fsi S Line 2Dr Petrol Coupe

£14,999
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8T Fsi S Line 2Dr Petrol Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 31791 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Black

Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Low Mileage& CD Player, Electric front windows, ABS, Servotronic speed related PAS, Driver's information system, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Auxiliary input socket, Twin exhaust pipes...

  • Ad ID
    322506
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31791 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Bristol Street Motors Citroen Leicester
Leicester, LE27JU, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

