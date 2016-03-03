AUDI TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 40198 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: RED
Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Servotronic speed related Power Assisted Steering,Auxiliary input socket,SD card slot,Body colour bumpers,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,LED daytime running lights,Retractable rear spoiler,Twin exhaust pipes,Xenon plus headlights including headlight washers + auto-dynamic headlight levelling + exterior light styling pack,3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel,Electronic climate control (ECC),Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Leather centre console armrest,Leather handbrake grip,Leather interior door handles,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Scuff plates with metal inlays,Split folding rear seat,Anti-lock brake system,Anti-slip regulation traction control,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic Differential Lock + traction control,Electronic Stability Programme,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,Front side airbags,Warning triangle,Immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Thatcham Category 1 alarm,Short-shift manual gearbox,Matt brushed aluminium inlay,Tyre mobility system
Charles Hurst Usedirect Newtownards
BT234QP
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016