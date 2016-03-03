loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 24906 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

*Complimentary accident assist, 99 deposit secures this vehicle, 18'' Alloy Wheels, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Air Conditioning, Anti Lock Braking System, Ask for a Test Drive Today, Audio Remote Ice Controls, Central Door Locking, Dual Airbags, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Half Leather Seat Trim, Immobiliser, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Power Assisted Steering, Radio CD Player, Tinted Glass, Traction Control, Trip Computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407776
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24906 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£13,982

Evans Halshaw Kia Hull
HU47DY
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!