AUDI TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr

£22,467
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 17178 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Oolong Grey

19" Alloy Wheels, LED Intelligent Light System, Reverse Park Sensors, Sport Black Interior, Full Leather, Aluminium Trim, Rear Spoiler, Sport Suspension, Sports Body Kit, Stop/Start function, Bluetooth Connectivity, Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Headlamp Wash, Electric operated Door Mirrors

  • Ad ID
    313034
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    17178 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Mercedes-Benz of Glasgow
G40DH,
United Kingdom

