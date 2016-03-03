loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr [2011] - WIND DEFLECTOR - SPORTS SEATS - HALF LEATHER

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr [2011] - WIND DEFLECTOR - SPORTS SEATS - HALF LEATHER Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 29706 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

This Phantom Black Pearl Audi TT Features 19 inch alloys, Xenon Headlights, Wind Deflector, S-Line Embossed Front Sport Seats, Half Leather, Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, CD Player, LED Daytime Running Lights, Heated Wing Mirrors, Electric Windows, Soft Top. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419687
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29706 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£12,998

Imperial Cars Halesowen
Halesowen, B633NJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!