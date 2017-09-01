AUDI TT 1.8 Turbo Quattro - 3 Dr Coupe Manual 2000

2000 Audi TT Coupe 1.8 (180bhp) Turbo Quattro - 3 Dr Coupe (Private Plate included);;A super example of a well cared for Audi TT Quattro Coupe. Supplied with a NEW MOT and a full service history consisting of 10 services including cambelt and waterpump replacement in 2016. Looks and drives superbly. High specification which includes; ABS, air conditioning/climate control, heated seats, full unmarked leather interior, remote central locking, electric windows, electric wing mirrors, multiple CD stereo etc.;;* LIBRARY PHOTO FOR ILLUSTRATION ONLY WHILST VEHICLE IN PREPARATION *;;Our price includes an independent service if due, NEW or long MOT and an extendable warranty.;;* Extended comprehensive warranties available;* Generous part exchange allowance. ;* 5-day free drive away insurance. ;* Debit and credit card payments accepted. ;* All vehicles are checked against the HPI register. ;* Appointments outside of normal opening hours can be arranged. ;;Not every car is kept on forecourt display so please telephone before visiting to ensure availability.;;Shorts of Heathfield Car Sales, Horam, Heathfield, East Sussex. ;;Just google the name ‘Shorts of Heathfield’ for website and full information. ;;Tel: 01435 408300
3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Cassette Player CD Autochanger Central Locking Climate Control Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Full Service History Heated Seats Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint New MOT Upon Sale Power Assisted Steering Radio Remote Locking Spare Key
Shorts of Heathfield, Vines Cross Road, Horam, Heathfield
Heathfield, TN21 0HB, East Sussex
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...