AUDI TT 1.8 Turbo Quattro - 3 Dr Coupe Manual 2000

car description

2000 Audi TT Coupe 1.8 (180bhp) Turbo Quattro - 3 Dr Coupe (Private Plate included);;A super example of a well cared for Audi TT Quattro Coupe. Supplied with a NEW MOT and a full service history consisting of 10 services including cambelt and waterpump replacement in 2016. Looks and drives superbly. High specification which includes; ABS, air conditioning/climate control, heated seats, full unmarked leather interior, remote central locking, electric windows, electric wing mirrors, multiple CD stereo etc.;;* LIBRARY PHOTO FOR ILLUSTRATION ONLY WHILST VEHICLE IN PREPARATION *;;Our price includes an independent service if due, NEW or long MOT and an extendable warranty.;;* Extended comprehensive warranties available;* Generous part exchange allowance. ;* 5-day free drive away insurance. ;* Debit and credit card payments accepted. ;* All vehicles are checked against the HPI register. ;* Appointments outside of normal opening hours can be arranged. ;;Not every car is kept on forecourt display so please telephone before visiting to ensure availability.;;Shorts of Heathfield Car Sales, Horam, Heathfield, East Sussex. ;;Just google the name ‘Shorts of Heathfield’ for website and full information. ;;Tel: 01435 408300