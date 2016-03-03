AUDI TT 1.8 TFSI Sport 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 TFSI Sport 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 25350 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: White
White, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 2 owners, 4 seats, 158 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is 150, The Specification Includes: 17'' Alloy Wheels, Half Black Leather Interior, Climate Control, Cd Stereo System, Voice Control, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices, Vehicle Price When New: 24,295 According to Autotrader, 91% Of Our Cars Are Below Market Value Or Offer Excellent Value For Money, V12 Sports And Classics For The UK's Lowest Prices., 12,500 p/x welcome
V12 Sports and Classics
Wolverhampton, WV100AE, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016