AUDI TT 1.8 TFSI Sport 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 TFSI Sport 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 33000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Black
Black, 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Electronic Climate Control, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, Drivers Information System (DIS), Concert Radio with Single Front - Loading CD Player, MP3 File Compatibility and Active Front and Rear Speakers, AUX - IN Socket, 17in x 8.5J 5 - Spoke V Design Alloy Wheels with 245/50 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, Remote central locking, Power steering. 4 seats, 12,990 p/x considered
Beech Motor Company
Congleton, CW123LS, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016