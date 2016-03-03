AUDI TT 1.8 TFSI Sport 3dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 TFSI Sport 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 33000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Black

Black, 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Electronic Climate Control, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, Drivers Information System (DIS), Concert Radio with Single Front - Loading CD Player, MP3 File Compatibility and Active Front and Rear Speakers, AUX - IN Socket, 17in x 8.5J 5 - Spoke V Design Alloy Wheels with 245/50 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, Remote central locking, Power steering. 4 seats, 12,990 p/x considered

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408272
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
£12,990

Beech Motor Company
Congleton, CW123LS, Cheshire
United Kingdom

