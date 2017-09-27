loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 TFSI S Line 3dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 TFSI S Line 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, Registration number is SL62 SSU. OVER 30 CARS IN STOCK Presented to you in pristine white, activate our finance page for Elites fantastic low rates. Buy with confidence at Elite cars, 2 owners, Next MOT due 28/10/2018, Last serviced on 27/09/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black interior - New Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Electronic Climate Control, 18in x 9J 5 - Double Spoke Design Alloy Wheels with 245/40 R18 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Concert Radio with Single Front - Loading CD Player, MP3 File Compatibility and Active Front and Rear Speakers, AUX - IN Socket, Drivers Information System (DIS), Electric Front Windows, Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface. 4 seats, Supplied to you with 2 keys plus the master, full up to date history by Stirling Audi and 3 months warranty. You will also receive 1 years complimentary roadside assistance with the RAC, this can be upgraded and activated nationwide. To view, test drive or place a order email eddie@elitecars1.co.uk, or call me at our Wishaw office on 01698 357999, thank you for looking. **P/X WELCOME**ALL CARDS ACCEPTED**NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE**, Over 40 pics and video of each car on our website, please click the link on youtube for our videos, 12,999

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412951
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Doors
    3
£12,999

Elite Cars
Swindon, ML20RL, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

