AUDI TT 1.8 TFSI

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 TFSI Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 68914 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: WHITE
Brake Assist, Front Fog Lights, Speakers, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Traction Control, Safety Belts, Radio, MP3, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Catalytic Converter, Adjustable Steering, Side Impact Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,Nice example in probably the best colour combination, electric roof, electric mirrors, electric windows, electric wind deflector, full book pack, two keys, all four wheels to be professionally refurbished PLEASE RING BEFORE COMING TO VIEW AS THE CAR MAY BE OFF SITE HAVING THE WHEELS REFURBISHED
Binley Woods Approved Used Cars Ltd
CV32AX, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016