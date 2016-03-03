AUDI TT 1.8 TFSI 2d 160 BHP

Accessories

This is a value for money convertible with great performance. The 1.8 TFSI engine generates 160bhp and the car has been very well maintained with no fewer than 7 services since registration and has a valid MOT until June 2018. The car looks great from the outside with 17 inch multi spoke alloys, retractable rear spoiler, front fog lights, twin exhaust pipes and black soft top roof. The interior is finished in grey cloth and has features including electric heated door mirrors, electric windows, air conditioning and a retractable wind deflector. IF WEATHER IS BAD OR LIGHT IS POOR, LET US KNOW YOU ARE CALLING AND WE WILL ENSURE YOU CAN VIEW THIS CAR IN THE COMFORT OF OUR WELL LIT SHOWROOM. BUY THIS CAR WITH COMPLETE PEACE OF MIND, ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE H.P.I CLEAR. NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AND EXTENDED WARRANTY COVER ARE AVAILABLE ON ALL OF OUR USED CARS. MORE PICTURES, VIDEOS AND FINANCE CALCULATOR ON OUR WEBSITE AT www.dowstorey.co.uk,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Floor Mats, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Interior Finishes - Metal, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Sports, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth