loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 1.8 T Roadster 2dr

Compare this car
£3,162
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 96719 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Silver, CAMBELT CHANGE + NEW PADS AND DISCS @95000 MILES WITH SERVICE VERY WELL MAINTAINED ...12 MONTHS MOT + HEATED SEATS + GLASS WIND DEFLECTOR + ALLOYS WITH GOOD TYRES + FANTASTIC DRIVE IN FANTASTIC CONDITION + DRIVE AWAY, 5+ owners, Clean bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front). 2 seats, +++OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK+++ VIEWING BY PRIOR NOTICE, USUALLY 30 MINS NOTICE IS SUFFICIENT+++ DROP OFF SERVICE AVAILABLE TO YOUR HOME ADDRESS ON REQUEST* + WARRANTY AS STANDARD WITH ALL VEHICLES + WE TRY TO BE THE CHEAPEST TO PASS GREAT SAVINGS ON TO OUR CUSTOMERS + DONT HESITATE TO CALL FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES +++, 3,162 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329985
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    96719 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
Email Dealer >>

DC Cars
Oldham, OL42BW, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed