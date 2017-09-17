AUDI TT 1.8 T Roadster 2dr

Accessories

Silver, CAMBELT CHANGE + NEW PADS AND DISCS @95000 MILES WITH SERVICE VERY WELL MAINTAINED ...12 MONTHS MOT + HEATED SEATS + GLASS WIND DEFLECTOR + ALLOYS WITH GOOD TYRES + FANTASTIC DRIVE IN FANTASTIC CONDITION + DRIVE AWAY, 5+ owners, Clean bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front). 2 seats, +++OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK+++ VIEWING BY PRIOR NOTICE, USUALLY 30 MINS NOTICE IS SUFFICIENT+++ DROP OFF SERVICE AVAILABLE TO YOUR HOME ADDRESS ON REQUEST* + WARRANTY AS STANDARD WITH ALL VEHICLES + WE TRY TO BE THE CHEAPEST TO PASS GREAT SAVINGS ON TO OUR CUSTOMERS + DONT HESITATE TO CALL FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES +++, 3,162 p/x welcome