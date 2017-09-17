loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 T Quattro 3dr

£4,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Multicolour

Accessories

Multicolour, REMAPPED AND TUNED TO 300BHP..TA COIL OVERS + FORGE WASTE GATE WITH STIFFER + M TEC DISCS+ FERODO DS2500 PADS + MILTEK DECAT PIPE/BACK BOX + RAM AIR TAKE + RACING SEATS + BOLA WHEELS + ANTI ROLL BAR ++BAM ENGINE++ LOTS MORE DONE THOUSANDS SPENT + 1ST TO SEE WILL BUY + ROAD LEGAL + DRIVE AWAY, 5+ owners, Service history, Good bodywork, Interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Seats Heated (Driver), Climate Control, Driver's Information System, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Electric Windows (Front). 4 seats, 4,000 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329986
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    98000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
DC Cars
Oldham, OL42BW, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

