AUDI TT 1.8 T Quattro 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Multicolour
Multicolour, REMAPPED AND TUNED TO 300BHP..TA COIL OVERS + FORGE WASTE GATE WITH STIFFER + M TEC DISCS+ FERODO DS2500 PADS + MILTEK DECAT PIPE/BACK BOX + RAM AIR TAKE + RACING SEATS + BOLA WHEELS + ANTI ROLL BAR ++BAM ENGINE++ LOTS MORE DONE THOUSANDS SPENT + 1ST TO SEE WILL BUY + ROAD LEGAL + DRIVE AWAY, 5+ owners, Service history, Good bodywork, Interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Seats Heated (Driver), Climate Control, Driver's Information System, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Electric Windows (Front). 4 seats, 4,000 p/x welcome
DC Cars
Oldham, OL42BW, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
