AUDI TT 1.8 T Quattro 3dr

£4,995
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 85000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Silver

Metallic Lake Silver, Grey Half Leather Upholstery With Silver Trim inserts, Only 85,000 Miles From New, Full Service History With 12 Stamps in Service Book Including Receipts And Old MOT'S ( Last Serviced @ 81,648 Miles including Cam-belt and Water Pump Replaced ) **SUPPLIED WITH PARTS AND LABOUR ''RAC'' WARRANTY INCLUDED** Specification To include: Auto Climate Control With Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, 6 Speed Manual, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Fitted Floor Mats, Bose Sound System, 18'' 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels With Security Locks, Absolutely Beautiful Condition and Very Highly Maintained, We are an Approved Member Of The ''RAC-BUYSURE'' Quality Dealer System Which includes an 82 Point Vehicle Check, We are an Approved Member Of The Award Winning ''BUY WITH CONFIDENCE'' Scheme With The County Council Trading Standards Department, HPI Checked And Cleared, Excellent Finance Facilities Available, All Major Credit And Debit Cards Accepted, Postcode For Directions - SL 90 JR, A Family Run Business Established in Chalfont St Peter Buckinghamshire For 54 Years, Website info www.chalfontmotor.co.uk, 4,995 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    323174
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
The Chalfonts Motor Company Est.1963.
Gerrards Cross, SL90JR, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

