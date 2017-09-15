loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 T Quattro 2dr [225]

£2,895
Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Quattro 2dr [225] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 117000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Silver

Audi TT 1.8 Quattro coupe the 225 bhp model just the 1 previous owner from new lady having car last 12 years comes with full service history 18 service stamps timing belt and water pump changed less than 20,000 miles ago comes with an April 2018 mot with no advisory's the mot history is fantastic car drives and pulls extremely well very nippy car that has been maintained and cherished over the years in expediently condition inside and out for the year alloys are unmarked full black leather seats cd air con electric windows 2 remote locking keys a lovely original example of a TT Quattro priced very well against competitors fantastic value another quality car provided by sway road car salesAny questions please call for test drive or viewingPlease check Facebook review pageArrive as a customer leave as a friendSway road car salesSway roadMorristonSwanseaSa6 6ht

  • Ad ID
    325899
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    117000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
Sway Road Car Sales
SA66HT,
United Kingdom

