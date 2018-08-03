AUDI TT 1.8 T Quattro 2dr [225]

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Quattro 2dr [225] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Silver
GENUINE MILES WITH FSH 12 STAMPS @ 99K (8 DEALER STAMPS),CAMBELT DONE @ 72K,VOSA REPORT FOR FURTHER VERIFICATION. 225 BHP,HPI CLEAR,PRE 2 LADY OWNER SINCE 2011,FULL BLK HEATED LEATHER,BI-XENON LIGHTS,2 X KEYS, Next MOT due 03/08/2018, Last serviced at 99,000 miles, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Seats Heated (Driver), Climate Control, Driver's Information System, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Electric Windows (Front), Sports seats, Remote central locking, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Heated seats, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Electric windows, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, Radio, Power steering, Air conditioning, Alarm, Airbags. 4 seats, Silver, ALL OTHER USUAL AUDI TT 225BHP REFINEMENTS,TIDY WELL KEPT/MAINTAINED EXAMPLE WITH AN EXTENSIVE HISTORY,VIEWING RECOMMENDED,PLEASE VISIT WWW.CENTRALAUTOSDUDLEY.CO.UK TO VIEW FURTHER STOCK AND IMAGES,PX WELCOME,OPEN 7 DAYS,NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE
C A Dudley Ltd
Dudley, DY12AB, West Midlands
United Kingdom
